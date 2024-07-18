Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Gravity-fed’ coaster and mountain bike park planned for Grouse Mountain

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 18, 2024 3:56 pm
1 min read
A promotional image for the planned mountain coaster at Grouse Mountain resort in North Vancouver. The attraction is set to open in 2025. View image in full screen
A promotional image for the planned mountain coaster at Grouse Mountain resort in North Vancouver. The attraction is set to open in 2025. Grouse Mountain Resort
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

North Vancouver’s Grouse Mountain has announced plans for a new gravity-fed coaster and bike park, set to open in 2025.

The coaster will be located next to The Cut and take riders on an “exhilarating ride of twists and turns” through the trees before offering them a view of Vancouver, according to the resort.

The 1.4-kilometre track will include a total vertical descent of 919 metres and a vertical drop of 91 metres, and hit speeds of up to 45 kilometres per hour.

The attraction will be similar to those in Europe and the one recently installed at Cypress Mountain.

Click to play video: 'Eagle Coaster takes off at Cypress Mountain'
Eagle Coaster takes off at Cypress Mountain

The public is also being asked to weigh in on the coaster’s name. The options include City View Mountain Coster, Skyline Mountain Coaster, Grouse Gravity Mountain Coaster and Sky View Mountain Coaster.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The resort said work is also underway to build trails for a new bike park designed by Gravity Logic, the company behind the Whistler Bike Park.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It said the trail network will provide terrain for riders ranging from beginner to expert skill level, including technical features.

The trails will all feed back to Grouse’s Screaming Eagle chairlift, which will carry bikes and riders back to the mountaintop.

The resort is aiming to have both attractions open by next spring.

 

 

More on BC
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices