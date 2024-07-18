‘Gravity-fed’ coaster and mountain bike park planned for Grouse Mountain

Send this page to someone via email

North Vancouver’s Grouse Mountain has announced plans for a new gravity-fed coaster and bike park, set to open in 2025.

The coaster will be located next to The Cut and take riders on an “exhilarating ride of twists and turns” through the trees before offering them a view of Vancouver, according to the resort.

The 1.4-kilometre track will include a total vertical descent of 919 metres and a vertical drop of 91 metres, and hit speeds of up to 45 kilometres per hour.

The attraction will be similar to those in Europe and the one recently installed at Cypress Mountain.

The public is also being asked to weigh in on the coaster’s name. The options include City View Mountain Coster, Skyline Mountain Coaster, Grouse Gravity Mountain Coaster and Sky View Mountain Coaster.

The resort said work is also underway to build trails for a new bike park designed by Gravity Logic, the company behind the Whistler Bike Park.

It said the trail network will provide terrain for riders ranging from beginner to expert skill level, including technical features.

The trails will all feed back to Grouse’s Screaming Eagle chairlift, which will carry bikes and riders back to the mountaintop.

The resort is aiming to have both attractions open by next spring.