12 kids treated for window, balcony falls at BC Children’s Hospital already this year

BC Children’s Hospital has already treated a dozen children for falls from windows and balconies in British Columbia this year, prompting a warning from health officials.
The 12 falls put the hospital on track to potentially eclipse the 14 such falls recorded in all of 2023, while three children have already been treated for accidental drownings/near drownings.
The hospital says the numbers reflect only a portion of incidents reported at emergency departments across the province.
“The injuries we see from window falls and water-related incidents are often devastating for everyone involved,” BC Children’s Hospital emergency physician Dr. Meghan Gilley said in a media release.
“They are something no parent ever expects will happen to their child, while also being devastating for the patient.”
Families are being urged to closely supervise kids near windows, balconies and bodies of water and to talk to them about the possible dangers and their consequences.
“The warm summer months should be a time of joy for kids all across B.C.,” BC Emergency Health Services spokesperson Brian Twaites said.
“Beating the heat by opening windows or getting near the water need a few extra steps, like securing windows with window guards and locks and wearing a personal flotation device to keep kids safe and summers joyful.”
Key actions parents and caregivers can take to keep children safe include:
- Moving furniture and planters and anything that can be climbed on away from windows.
- Installing window guards on windows above the ground floor and fastening windows so that they cannot open more than 10 centimetres wide. Parents should ensure there’s a safety release, in case of fire.
- Maintaining constant touch supervision when children are around any type of body of water including a wading pool, pond, splash pad, lake or beach.
- Ensuring children are wearing proper-fitting personal flotation devices when they are in or around water.
Parents and caregivers can find more information about summer safety at the BC Children’s Hospital website.
