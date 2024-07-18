Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

With election campaign on horizon, N.B. Tories promise 2-point HST cut if re-elected

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2024 1:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Global News Morning New Brunswick: July 18'
Global News Morning New Brunswick: July 18
The online edition of Global News Morning with @MeganMargKing on Global New Brunswick.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The New Brunswick Progressive Conservatives are promising to cut the Harmonized Sales Tax by two percentage points, to 13 per cent, if they are re-elected.

Blaine Higgs, leader of the Progressive Conservatives, and New Brunswick premier, made the announcement in a campaign-style news conference in Moncton, N.B.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The election campaign hasn’t officially been called but voters must head to the polls no later than Oct. 21.

The party held simultaneous news conferences at four locations across the province today, with candidate Kris Austin telling reporters in Fredericton that the party would cut the HST by one point a year over two years.

Trending Now

Austin, who is also minister of public safety in Higgs’s government, says that when the cut is fully implemented it will save New Brunswickers about $1,000 per year.

Story continues below advertisement

The two per cent cut would put the province on par with Ontario, which has an HST of 13 per cent.

More on Politics
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices