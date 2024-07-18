Menu

Canada

Longtime Liberal minister Seamus O’Regan quitting cabinet

By Touria Izri Global News
Posted July 18, 2024 12:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Freeland says Trudeau has ‘full support’ of Liberal cabinet'
Freeland says Trudeau has ‘full support’ of Liberal cabinet
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland spoke out in support of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday, saying he has her 'full support' despite the Liberal Party’s poor performance in the recent Toronto-St. Paul’s byelection. 'I know he has the full support of cabinet,' she added – Jul 4, 2024
Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan is expected to announce he is resigning from cabinet and will not run in the next federal election, three sources have told Global News.

O’Regan is a longtime Newfoundland MP who was first elected for St. John’s South-Mount Pearl in 2015. Since then, he has served as minister of natural resources, minister of Indigenous services and minister of veterans affairs.

The announcement comes as the Liberals continue to wane in popularity with sagging national poll numbers.

More to come…

