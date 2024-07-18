Longtime Liberal minister Seamus O’Regan quitting cabinet

Send this page to someone via email

Labour Minister Seamus O’Regan is expected to announce he is resigning from cabinet and will not run in the next federal election, three sources have told Global News.

O’Regan is a longtime Newfoundland MP who was first elected for St. John’s South-Mount Pearl in 2015. Since then, he has served as minister of natural resources, minister of Indigenous services and minister of veterans affairs.

The announcement comes as the Liberals continue to wane in popularity with sagging national poll numbers.

More to come…