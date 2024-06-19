Support for Trudeau nears ‘rock bottom’ as 68% want him to step down: Ipsos

Send this page to someone via email

As the House of Commons prepares to break for the summer, a majority of Canadians say Justin Trudeau should no longer be prime minister when MPs return in the fall, a new poll suggests.

Ipsos polling done exclusively for Global News shows 68 per cent of Canadians want Trudeau to step down. The desire for him to call it quits is highest in Alberta (79 per cent) and Atlantic Canada (76 per cent.)

“This is as bad as we’ve seen it for Trudeau. It’s close to rock bottom,” said Ipsos CEO Darrell Bricker.

3:13 Trudeau points to “concerns” with NSICOP report on foreign interference

Ipsos surveyed 1,001 Canadians between June 12 and 14 and found that if an election were held tomorrow, the Conservatives would enjoy a “comfortable victory” with 42 per cent of the decided vote.

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberals would receive 24 per cent, with the NDP at 18 per cent.

According to the polling, after eight years in power Trudeau may be “dragging the success of his party down with him.”

4:48 Poilievre calls for answers as newly-released report forecasts carbon tax economic impact on Canada

The reverse appears to be true for Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre, who “has grown his lead even ahead of his own party,” says Ipsos.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Nearly half of Canadians (44 per cent) say he would make the best prime minister.

The poll also shows 75 per cent of Canadians want another party to take over, while just 25 per cent think the Liberals “deserve reelection.”

“What’s worse is that they have thrown everything they can think of at changing this dynamic,” Bricker said. “Nothing has worked. It’s frozen in solid.”

Story continues below advertisement

Despite the waning popularity, some members of Trudeau’s inner circle dismissed the numbers, pointing instead to what they consider policy achievements.

5:40 Poilievre ‘doesn’t even understand’ how capital gains tax changes work, Freeland says

“We’re not focused on the polls. We’re focused on the fact that we need to continue to put forward dental care, pharmacare, housing supports, supports for families and students,” said Treasury Board President Anita Anand on her way into cabinet Tuesday.

Government House Leader Steve MacKinnon echoed Anand’s message.

“Canadians will come to realize we have made significant progress on a lot of fronts … $10 a day childcare is a reality across the country,” he said. “There are transformative things.”

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland was also asked about the sagging poll numbers.

“This is a really, really challenging time in the world, in the global economy,” Freeland told reporters Tuesday. “We’re the people right now whose job it is to help steer our country through this.”

Story continues below advertisement

The Liberals are struggling to reverse their fortunes amid a consequential race in Toronto. A federal byelection will be held June 24 in the riding of St-Paul’s, which has stayed red for nearly three decades.

It used to be considered a bellwether riding, often voting for the governing party, but has been considered a safe Liberal seat, until this contest, which is shaping up to be more competitive.

Liberal staffer Leslie Church is running to replace former longtime MP Carolyn Bennett, who represented St. Paul’s for 26 years, while the Conservatives have nominated financial professional Don Stewart.

“St Paul’s will show how polling translates into votes. If the Liberals lose what should be an easy win, it shows how far they have fallen in voter esteem,” Bricker said.

— with files from the Canadian Press