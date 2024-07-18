Immigration Minister’s Montreal office vandalized, hit with ‘major damage’

Police say the Montreal constituency office of federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller was vandalized overnight.
Outside, windows were smashed and walls were defaced with paint and graffiti.
Montreal police Const. Sabrina Gauthier said there was also “major damage” inside the office, located in the city’s Sud-Ouest borough.
Police say they think the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict is likely at the root of the vandalism.
Pro-Palestinian protesters have frequently demonstrated in front of Miller’s office over the past days and weeks.
Miller said on X, formerly Twitter, that he condemns the criminal act, adding that no one who works in the office was injured.
(20) Marc Miller ᐅᑭᒫᐃᐧᐅᓃᐸᐄᐧᐤᐃᔨᐣ on X: “During the night, my riding office in downtown Montreal was vandalized. This is a criminal act, which I condemn unequivocally. My teams are safe and unharmed. That’s the most important. The SPVM and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have been notified.” / X
Comments