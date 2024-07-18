Immigration Minister’s Montreal office vandalized, hit with ‘major damage’

See more sharing options

Police say the Montreal constituency office of federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller was vandalized overnight.

Outside, windows were smashed and walls were defaced with paint and graffiti.

View image in full screen Montreal police say Miller’s office was hit with ‘major damage.’. Barry Donnelly / Global News

Montreal police Const. Sabrina Gauthier said there was also “major damage” inside the office, located in the city’s Sud-Ouest borough.

Police say they think the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict is likely at the root of the vandalism.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have frequently demonstrated in front of Miller’s office over the past days and weeks.

View image in full screen Police vehicles parked outside Miller’s vandalized office. Barry Donnelly / Global News

Miller said on X, formerly Twitter, that he condemns the criminal act, adding that no one who works in the office was injured.

