Canada

Immigration Minister’s Montreal office vandalized, hit with ‘major damage’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 18, 2024 11:17 am
Police say the Montreal constituency office of federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller was vandalized overnight.

Outside, windows were smashed and walls were defaced with paint and graffiti.

Smashed windows, spray painted pink. View image in full screen
Montreal police say Miller’s office was hit with ‘major damage.’. Barry Donnelly / Global News

Montreal police Const. Sabrina Gauthier said there was also “major damage” inside the office, located in the city’s Sud-Ouest borough.

Click to play video: 'Canada’s Gaza visa program a ‘failure,’ immigration minister admits'
Canada’s Gaza visa program a ‘failure,’ immigration minister admits

Police say they think the ongoing Israel-Palestinian conflict is likely at the root of the vandalism.

Pro-Palestinian protesters have frequently demonstrated in front of Miller’s office over the past days and weeks.

Police vehicles parked outside Miller's vandalized office. View image in full screen
Police vehicles parked outside Miller’s vandalized office. Barry Donnelly / Global News

Miller said on X, formerly Twitter, that he condemns the criminal act, adding that no one who works in the office was injured.

(20) Marc Miller ᐅᑭᒫᐃᐧᐅᓃᐸᐄᐧᐤᐃᔨᐣ on X: “During the night, my riding office in downtown Montreal was vandalized. This is a criminal act, which I condemn unequivocally.   My teams are safe and unharmed. That’s the most important.   The SPVM and the Royal Canadian Mounted Police have been notified.” / X

 

© 2024 The Canadian Press

