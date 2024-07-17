Residents who fled northern Alberta community of Garden River eligible for evacuation relief

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of residents forced to flee a remote northern Alberta community seven days ago can now apply for emergency payments from the provincial government.

Approximately 981 residents of Garden River, a settlement that’s part of the Little Red River Cree Nation, are eligible.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The one-time payments of $1,250 for each adult and $500 for each child are meant to help pay for immediate housing needs and essentials like groceries and gas.

An evacuation order remains in effect as the Semo Complex Fire burns out of control about nine kilometres from Highway 58 and 30 kilometres northwest of Garden River.

Little Red River Cree Nation, about 195 kilometres east of High Level, Alta., remains under a state of local emergency.

The government says increased fire danger and activity have led to 47 new wildfire starts in the past 24 hours, and there are currently 128 active wildfires burning in Alberta.