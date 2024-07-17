SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Residents who fled northern Alberta community of Garden River eligible for evacuation relief

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 17, 2024 8:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Are you ready for a wildfire? 3 critical ways to prepare your family and home'
Are you ready for a wildfire? 3 critical ways to prepare your family and home
Wildfires are a risk and reality for many Canadians, but there are a few simple ways you can be prepared in the event of an emergency or evacuation. Here are a few tips so you and your family can be wildfire smart.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hundreds of residents forced to flee a remote northern Alberta community seven days ago can now apply for emergency payments from the provincial government.

Approximately 981 residents of Garden River, a settlement that’s part of the Little Red River Cree Nation, are eligible.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The one-time payments of $1,250 for each adult and $500 for each child are meant to help pay for immediate housing needs and essentials like groceries and gas.

An evacuation order remains in effect as the Semo Complex Fire burns out of control about nine kilometres from Highway 58 and 30 kilometres northwest of Garden River.

Trending Now

Little Red River Cree Nation, about 195 kilometres east of High Level, Alta., remains under a state of local emergency.

The government says increased fire danger and activity have led to 47 new wildfire starts in the past 24 hours, and there are currently 128 active wildfires burning in Alberta.

Advertisement
More on Canada
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices