In Photos: Winnipeg Folk Festival 2024

The 2024 Winnipeg Folk Festival took place from July 11th – 14th at Birds Hill Park.

According to organizers, the 49th edition of the event had the highest paid attendance in it’s history. Despite intense heat, rain, and thunderstorms, festival goers flocked to watch performances from bands like Mt. Joy and Orville Peck, as well as solo acts like Killer Mike.

Photos from Saturday showcase the high turnout, unpredictable weather, and passionate performances.

