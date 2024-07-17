Menu

Entertainment

In Photos: Winnipeg Folk Festival 2024

By Matthew Merkel Global News
Posted July 17, 2024 11:44 pm
1 min read
The crowd and main stage at the 2024 Winnipeg Folk Festival. View image in full screen
The crowd and main stage at the 2024 Winnipeg Folk Festival. Matthew Merkel / Global News
The 2024 Winnipeg Folk Festival took place from July 11th – 14th at Birds Hill Park.

According to organizers, the 49th edition of the event had the highest paid attendance in it’s history. Despite intense heat, rain, and thunderstorms, festival goers flocked to watch performances from bands like Mt. Joy and Orville Peck, as well as solo acts like Killer Mike.

Photos from Saturday showcase the high turnout, unpredictable weather, and passionate performances.

