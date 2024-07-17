$7M in funding announced for Okanagan Falls mass timber mill

Send this page to someone via email

A mass timber manufacturer in the South Okanagan received millions of dollars aimed expanding the facility and creating more jobs.

Mercer Mass Timber, which purchased Penticton-based mass timber manufacturer Structurlam last year, will receive $7 million through B.C.’s Manufacturing Jobs Fund (BCMJF).

“BCMJF funding will support the purchase of new advanced manufacturing equipment and completion of factory upgrades that will modernize the facilities, improve production efficiencies, and scale manufacturing of a wider variety of mass-timber products,” a press release states.

Mercer purchased the facility following Structurlam’s bankruptcy. At that time, many employees were laid off when Structurlam closed.

The new funds will also go towards rehiring employees who were laid off, supporting 28 local jobs.

“This support enables us to create jobs and boost the local economy while solidifying B.C.’s position as a global leader in the mass-timber industry,” said Brian Merwin, senior vice-president with Mercer Mass Timber.

“Mercer Mass Timber is determined to lead the way in sustainable mass timber and this partnership significantly strengthens our ability to do so. We’re excited for what’s to come and how we can all make a positive difference within the industry.”

The BCMJF is part of a series of programs that the province has introduced to support sustainability in B.C.’s forestry sector.

To date, 72 per cent of BCMJF projects focus on forest-sector transition to high-value products, creating and protecting more than 2,500 forest-sector jobs.

As well as, one in five wood-product producers in B.C. are said to have applied to the program.

“We’re proud that Mercer Mass Timber’s headquarters are located right here in B.C., and that their manufacturing footprint will be significantly expanded in the Okanagan,” said Brenda Bailey, Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Minister.

“Supporting innovative manufacturing projects helps secure good, local jobs and reinforces B.C. as a global leader in the production and use of mass timber.”

The funding comes as many other major projects are underway in Okanagan Falls to breathe new life into the community.

“If corporations like this continue to grow, our community can think of a positive future. And that’s what we really see with this,” said Matthew Taylor, Regional District Area D director for Okanagan Falls and Skaha East.

“And between Mercer here and the business development park that’s opening up shortly, I see a real economic engine that’s going to foster growth in economic controls for probably decades to come.”

As part of the announcement, local officials got the opportunity to tour both Mercer facilities in Okanagan Falls on Wednesday.

“Okanagan Falls is really at the forefront, I think, a good example of rural economic development and partnerships like this between the provincial government and Mercer to build out their facility. We put a bunch of new jobs on the ground and community — really exciting stuff,” said Boundary-Similkameen MLA Roly Russell.

