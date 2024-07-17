Linden Woods residents raise concerns over proposed addictions support centre

Send this page to someone via email

Residents in the south west neighbourhood of Linden Woods are sharing concerns after approval was granted for a temporary small scale addictions support centre in the community.

Regenesis Centre for Recovery, a local non-profit and registered charity, would operate the location, providing addiction services for individuals which primarily consist of female and non-binary members of the LGBTQ2, BIPOC, and disabled communities.

Community members like Katie Hutfluss acknowledge the important work being done by Regenesis, but question the choice of the location of the centre.

“I feel like the money could be used elsewhere, in a safer location, … closer to a hospital, and more central, to support these women for their rehabilitation success,” Hutfluss said.

While the area has nearby access to transit and other amenities, Hutfluss expressed concerns over the proximity of the centre to an elementary school and a senior care facility, and the fact residents of the addictions support centre won’t have an on-site support worker present during evenings and weekends.

Story continues below advertisement

“Bruce Oake [Recovery Centre], Anne Oake, and Esther House has in-house living resident in case an accident happens,” Hutfluss said. According to her understanding and research, there is only going to be someone on-site during business hours, she added.

Cindy Foster, executive director of the Regenesis Centre for Recovery, said she understands these concerns, but explained that enforcing constant supervision of individuals within the program creates an atmosphere that lacks trust and faith in those struggling with addictions.

“Supervised on-site by staff 24/7 does not provide a really good sense of independence,” Foster said. “It really reinforces the fact that they need to be supervised and monitored because nobody trusts them.”

The latest health and medical news emailed to you every Sunday.

Foster said it was difficult to find a location that would be willing to allow the centre to operate, explaining how stigma surrounding addictions and addictions services was a major barrier for Regenesis to overcome.

Foster said she hopes people understand the fact that just because addictions aren’t visible in their neighbourhoods doesn’t mean they don’t exist.

“People who use substances and struggle with addictions exist in every single community,” Foster said. “Segregating those who are seeking treatment to specific areas of the city only serves to increase the stigma related to addiction.”

Story continues below advertisement

An appeal process for the recovery centre closed at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, and a petition looking to have the centre relocated elsewhere had gathered nearly 1,000 signatures.