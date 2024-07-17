Vancouver team caring for 2nd orphan sea otter pup found near Tofino

Send this page to someone via email

There’s been a ruckus at the Vancouver Aquarium’s animal hospital these days as two orphaned sea otter pups call out from opposite ends of the room.

The patients were each abandoned near Tofino, B.C., less than a month apart and are now being cared for by teams of staff and volunteers, while they also make sure their presence is known to each other.

“When one vocalizes the other actually vocalizes as well, a little bit,” said Lindsaye Akhurst, senior manager of the Vancouver Aquarium Marine Mammal Rescue Society.

“So, there is some vocal interaction going on, which you can imagine at 3 a.m. can be a little hard on the ears. But it’s great that they’re responding to each other.”

The vocal pair represent the first time the society has had to take care of two abandoned pups at the same time.

The animals aren’t allowed to be together for safety reasons, mostly for the smaller pup.

The newest rescue, a northern sea otter named Luna, was found July 13 on Vargas Island, near Tofino, B.C., with remnants of her umbilical cord still attached.

Akhurst said Luna is only days old and is believed to be the youngest otter the society has ever cared for.

She joins another female pup, Tofino, who was rescued on June 18 near her namesake town after also apparently being abandoned by her mother.

Sea otters were once considered near extinction, but Akhurst said their growing population means animals are moving closer to places where humans are more likely to spot orphaned pups.

“I think what we’re seeing now is the collision between humans and wildlife. So, great to see for the population, and now people are just able to know what to do when they do see these animals,” she said.

Tiny Luna had the good fortune of being spotted by a former volunteer at the rescue group who had previously worked with sea otters, Akhurst said.

“She called us right away and they observed it for an extended period of time,” she said.

Akhurst said the pup was very vocal but no other animals were spotted, so officials with the Fisheries Department decided to step in and she was brought to the rescue.

A statement from the society says Luna is in critical condition and her prognosis “remains guarded” since pups cannot swim, hunt, or regulate their body temperature on their own at this age.

For now, the two pups won’t be able to physically interact. Luna weighs only 1.58 kilograms, while Tofino, who is significantly more active, has doubled her weight since being rescued, to more than four kilograms.

Luna is under round-the-clock care, being bottle-fed a special formula at least every 90 minutes.

Tofino is also being bottle-fed, but recently ventured into solid food and is enjoying the occasional clam, Akhurst said.

“She’s very active. She spends much more time in her pool now,” she said.

“We’re seeing some great, great, improvements in her status.”