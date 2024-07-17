Record heat, inbound storms put B.C. on wildfire alert

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s wildfire service says it’s on the lookout for a surge in wildfire activity as thunderstorms and winds are forecast to join record-setting heat.

The service’s latest bulletin says storms are expected over eastern B.C. up to the northern Rockies and winds are forecast to pick up across the province later this week, carrying the potential to fan the flames of nearly 160 current wildfires.

Environment Canada has also expanded heat warnings to cover more than two dozen regions and communities, from Whistler to Kelowna to the Kootenays in the southeast, Terrace in the northwest and Fort Nelson in the northeast.

Dry forecast prompts wildfire worries

Crews are battling more than 50 out-of-control fires in the province, including one three kilometres south of Peachland in the Okanagan that is visible from Highway 97, and another about 16 kilometres north of Boston Bar that’s burning on the banks of the Fraser River.

The BC Wildfire Service says the blaze near Peachland is burning across the highway from some structures but there is no current risk to buildings as crews battle the fire that is less than a hectare in size.

The B.C. Ministry of Transportation’s DriveBC information system says Highway 97 has been closed because of the fire.

Near Boston Bar, a photo posted by the BC Wildfire Service shows the one-hectare blaze burning next to the river near some rail tracks in the Fraser Canyon.

B.C. wildfires: Situation improves in Cariboo but conditions could change

The service said two attack crews, a response officer and helicopter support are on the scene of the blaze along with Canadian National Railway staff.

Further north, an evacuation order issued by the Cook’s Ferry Indian Band remains in place for its Nicoelton reserve as two wildfires burn north of Spences Bridge.

The wildfire service says the Shetland Creek and Teit Creek fires are burning out of control, spanning a combined 534 hectares in size.