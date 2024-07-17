Menu

Crime

Montreal-area drug bust leads to multiple arrests

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted July 17, 2024 1:11 pm
Montreal-area police made multiple arrests this morning, seizing firearms and narcotics in the city and on its south shore. Global's Brayden Jagger Haines was there and brings us the details.
South Shore police made multiple arrests Wednesday morning, seizing firearms and narcotics in Brossard and Montreal.

Longueuil police sifted through homes looking for evidence after conducting a drug raid that resulting in multiple arrests.

Fifty officers raided four homes including one on Du Louvre street in Brossard.

Officials believe it may have been the main stash house for a clandestine drug operation, said Ghyslain Vallières, spokesperson for Longueuil police.

South shore officers crossed the river to search three residences on the island of Montreal, including one on Murray Street in Griffintown.

Three people were arrested, two men and one woman.

Officials say the two men, aged 45 and 54 years old, are known to police and have criminal records for drug related offences.

So far investigators have managed to seize several weapons, including firearms, cocaine and cash, Vallières said.

Investigators were tipped off by neighbours in the area who alerted police of suspicious activity happening out of the condo.

“The citizens called the police service many times to give us information of suspicious comings and goings,” Vallières said.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and could result with more arrests and possible leads.

