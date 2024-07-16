Back-to-back wildfires in Similkameen region under investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Having to battle two wildfires within a two-hour span, it was a busy and hectic Monday for the Lower Similkameen Indian Band.

The First Nation says both fires happened in the Chopaka, B.C., area, not far from the U.S. border. The first occurred around 3:15 p.m., and the second just before 5 p.m.

Both fires were handled and are now under investigation.

Incidentally, also on Monday, a four-person crew from FortisBC was working on a power line along the 200 block of Chopaka Road.

The LSIB said the power was off for less than two hours while Fortis worked in hot temperatures (37 C) to restore power.

Then came the first call of a column of smoke rising from the south end of Chopaka, at the cemetery.

The fire was well outside of the Keremeos Fire Department’s response area, leading to a response from the BC Wildfire Service.

But before BCWS arrived, the LSIB said multiple community members and the crew from FortisBC began battling the blaze.

“This was after the Fortis crews had already worked in the high heat,” the First Nation said.

“Special thanks go out to Kurtis, Sam, Brock and Rob with Fortis, as well as community members Kath, Joanie, Janet, Rob, and others.”

Global News has reached out to FortisBC for comment.

The LSIB also thanked the BC Wildfire crew for their response and cooling hot spots to reduce flare-ups.

Almost two hours later, a column of smoke was spotted rising from the Susap Creek area.

The fire was adjacent to the 1000 block of Chopaka Road North, and residents were advised to grab essentials and leave.

“While this area is technically not on reserve land, LSIB was not going to decline assistance to the landowners and their families and workers because of a boundary,” the First Nation said.

Like the first, this fire was also outside of the Keremeos Fire Department’s response area. However, the LSIB said fire Chief Jordy Bosscha was advised that the fire was endangering lives and property and had the potential to spread across the road and into dry sage and grass.

The fire department sent one fire engine, one water tender and crews to the scene to contain the fire and cool hot spots.

“A big thank-you to Keremeos Fire Department for their response. They’re true neighbours and partners,” said the LSIB, which sent three people to the fire.

The First Nation says both fires remain under investigation.

It also said communication efforts at both fires were significant, as there is no cell service at the cemetery, and little to no cell service at the start of North Chopaka.

The LSIB says it’s working to get communication in those areas.

“It should also be noted that today had little to no wind, otherwise these could be very different stories,” the First Nation said.

“LSIB will do its best to assist its neighbours when we have resources available because that’s what our neighbours do.”