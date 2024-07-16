Menu

Canada

Can Sandy Beach be saved? Town of Hudson in talks

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted July 16, 2024 3:52 pm
2 min read
A sign on Sandy Beach indicating that the beach is closed on July 16, 2024. View image in full screen
A sign on Sandy Beach indicating that the beach is closed on July 16, 2024. Felicia Parrillo/Global News
It’s pretty easy to understand why someone would love Sandy Beach.

Located on the shores of the Ottawa River, the quaint body of water is surrounded by an oasis filled with greenery and an array of wildlife.

But for the last few months, the beach has mostly been off-limits to the public, much to the dismay of residents.

“It’s sad. It’s sad because we really enjoyed it. We enjoyed the walk,” said Richard Piggins, Hudson, Que., resident. “It’s a shame and if they build there — if they build in that wetland, it’s going to be a disaster. It’s a wetland, it’s not a building land.”

There have been talks about development in the location for decades.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The land is owned by Nicanco Holdings, but Quebec’s environment ministry recently revoked a permit for the developer to backfill a portion of the land.

The case is on appeal, still before the courts.

Recently, there has been somewhat of a breakthrough in the effort to save the beach.

The Town of Hudson told Global News it’s in private negotiations with the owners to buy the land.

The value could be around or well above $10 million.

Some say the price is worth it.

“The time has come. It’s been dragging too long,” said Camillo Gentile, Hudson resident. “Look what’s happened right now — it’s closed, it’s a shame, we’re not allowed to go to the beach. And we love to come here.”

Gentile, who’s part of a citizen-run group trying to save the beach, says the small town wouldn’t be able to bear the cost of the beach alone, so he and others have already started a campaign to find other sources of funding, including federal and provincial grants.

“We will do everything we can to actually find public money to help the town so that the taxpayers are not going to be burdened with increase in taxes,” he said.

The town says negotiations between it and the owners of the land could take months.

But it adds that, if and when there is an agreement on a price, the town will bring it to the residents for a referendum before sealing the deal.

