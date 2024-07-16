Menu

Crime

Victim of assault reported by transit security sought by Calgary police

By Paula Tran Global News
Posted July 16, 2024 3:02 pm
1 min read
A photo of the CTrain station at Calgary City Hall. View image in full screen
A photo of the CTrain station at Calgary City Hall. Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News
The Calgary Police Service is looking for the victim and suspects of an assault near a CTrain station in June.

Police said on Sunday, June 2 at around 12:40 a.m., a security guard reported a group of people allegedly hitting a man with chains and bats in the middle of Macleod Trail Southeast between Seventh Avenue and Sixth Avenue Southeast.

The group left the scene before police arrived and the victim has not come forward to police after making his way toward the City Hall LRT station, CPS said.

Police said one suspect was arrested in the area but was later released pending further investigation.

CPS said they are trying to identify the victim and those involved in the assault.

CPS said they are trying to identify the victim and those involved in an assault that happened near the City Hall CTrain station in June.
CPS said they are trying to identify the victim and those involved in an assault that happened near the City Hall CTrain station in June. Calgary Police Service/Provided
Anyone with information about the assault are asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers.

