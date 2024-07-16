Service calls at Country Thunder rose by more than 40 in 2024: Sask. RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP received more than 40 more calls for service at Country Thunder in 2024 compared with 2023, responding to a total of 147 calls.

Six people face criminal charges after incidences at the music festival and 32 people were brought into custody. Calls were tracked between Wednesday and Monday.

Last year, Saskatchewan RCMP reported receiving 105 calls, with 26 people in custody.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Each year as thousands of people gather to enjoy Country Thunder Saskatchewan, our officers come from across the province to help keep those in attendance and the surrounding communities as safe as possible during the event,” RCMP Supt. Tyler Bates said.

“Planning is a critical part of ensuring public safety. I am proud of the work and collaboration our officers demonstrated leading up to and during Country Thunder Saskatchewan to ensure that calls for service were answered, and road safety was upheld.”

Story continues below advertisement

This year, RCMP reported 27 liquor offences, 24 acts of disturbing the peace, 10 reports of mischief, five reports of theft and four reports of sexual assault.

One person was also reported missing and was later found and there was one vehicle crash.

SGI pitched in on Saturday and Sunday, helping RCMP conduct traffic stops in the area. As a result, 38 people had their driver’s licence suspended due to alcohol or drug impairment, three of whom are facing criminal charges.