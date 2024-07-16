Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Service calls at Country Thunder rose by more than 40 in 2024: Sask. RCMP

By Brooke Kruger Global News
Posted July 16, 2024 1:47 pm
1 min read
RCMP tracked calls at Saskatchewan Country Thunder from Wednesday, July 10 to Monday, July 15. View image in full screen
RCMP tracked calls at Saskatchewan Country Thunder from Wednesday, July 10 to Monday, July 15. Global News/ File
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatchewan RCMP received more than 40 more calls for service at Country Thunder in 2024 compared with 2023, responding to a total of 147 calls.

Six people face criminal charges after incidences at the music festival and 32 people were brought into custody. Calls were tracked between Wednesday and Monday.

Last year, Saskatchewan RCMP reported receiving 105 calls, with 26 people in custody.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Each year as thousands of people gather to enjoy Country Thunder Saskatchewan, our officers come from across the province to help keep those in attendance and the surrounding communities as safe as possible during the event,” RCMP Supt. Tyler Bates said.

“Planning is a critical part of ensuring public safety. I am proud of the work and collaboration our officers demonstrated leading up to and during Country Thunder Saskatchewan to ensure that calls for service were answered, and road safety was upheld.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

This year, RCMP reported 27 liquor offences, 24 acts of disturbing the peace, 10 reports of mischief, five reports of theft and four reports of sexual assault.

One person was also reported missing and was later found and there was one vehicle crash.

SGI pitched in on Saturday and Sunday, helping RCMP conduct traffic stops in the area. As a result, 38 people had their driver’s licence suspended due to alcohol or drug impairment, three of whom are facing criminal charges.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices