Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Boss who coughed in employee’s face during pandemic must pay $46K fine

By Sarah Do Couto Global News
Posted July 16, 2024 1:52 pm
2 min read
A split image. On the left is Kevin Davies. On the right is a sign saying to "maintain social distancing at all times." View image in full screen
FILE - A U.K. tribunal said Kevin Davies coughed 'deliberately and loudly' in the face of a former employee who asked co-workers to social distance in the office in March 2020. Facebook via Cawdor Group & Ross Parker/SNS Group via Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Welsh boss has been forced to pay a former employee more than £26,000 (C$46,100) for deliberately coughing into her face during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A U.K. judge ruled Kevin Davies, the owner of the vehicle dealer Cawdor Cars in Newcastle Emlyn, set out to “ridicule and intimidate” a female employee after she asked her co-workers to social distance in the office.

The unnamed woman expressed her health concerns to her colleagues, namely over her psoriatic arthritis and autoimmune condition diagnoses, only days before a lockdown was initiated in the U.K. in March 2020. At the time, social distancing was already recommended by the U.K. government.

Now, a tribunal has decided Davies intentionally mocked the woman when he “coughed in her direction deliberately and loudly, commenting that she was being ridiculous,” the BBC reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Employment judge Tobias Vincent Ryan condemned Davies’ “gross behaviour” before assigning the fine.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The woman resigned from her position about three months after the coughing incident.

Ryan said she quit “at least in part because she was victimised” by Davies.

More on World

“This was a major and significant factor in her decision,” he said. “She felt that she was being eased out partly because of her complaints. She was correct.”

Davies is the father of popular British & Irish Lions rugby player Gareth Davies. His business ventures extend beyond owning multiple car dealerships and include property rentals for several hotels and housing developments. The ex-worker was employed as a property manager.

The total fine paid to the woman reached nearly £26,440 (C$46,880), though Cawdor Cars was made to contribute £18,000 (C$31,920) of the amount. The payment was made on the grounds of unfair dismissal and damages for injury to feelings, with an added portion for interest.

Trending Now

The woman worked for Davies from 2017 to 2020 and was paid £11 (C$19.50) an hour, the tribunal claimed.

After the tribunal hearing, she said Davies’ “horrendous” behaviour made her a “nervous wreck.” She said Davies knew of her medical conditions and that she “had no immune protection because of the medication I had to take.”

Story continues below advertisement

“I was shaking,” she said of the cough in her face. “I’m not a silly, fluffy person – I’ve had to put up with a lot in my life – but it really got me.”

Click to play video: 'Summer COVID surge in U.S.'
Summer COVID surge in U.S.
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices