Wildfire burning alongside Highway 1 causing traffic delays near Chilliwack

Send this page to someone via email

A fire burning alongside Highway 1 is causing traffic delays east of Chilliwack, B.C.

Drive BC says traffic is delayed eastbound between Exit 146 and Exit 151 for 5.1 kilometres, which is about 14 kilometres east of Chilliwack to nine kilometres west of Hope.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The fire has closed the right lane of the highway and drivers should expect delays.

BC Hydro confirms there is also a power outage in the area but it is unclear at this time what caused the fire.

Hydro did confirm a tree came down on one of the wires on Monday morning and crews have been onsite making the area safe for firefighters.

There are currently 149 wildfires burning in the province with 59 of them considered out of control.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.