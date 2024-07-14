SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Jays take pitcher Trey Yesavage in amateur draft

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2024 9:06 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

FORT WORTH, Texas – Right-handed pitcher Trey Yesavage was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday night with their first pick in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft.

The 6-foot-4 Yesavage, who plays with the East Carolina University Pirates and was named the American Athletic Conference’s pitcher of the year, was grabbed 20th overall by the Jays.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade'
Bo Bichette going viral for openly flirting with trade
Story continues below advertisement

Yesavage’s fastball has been clocked at 95 m.p.h. and peaks at 98, plus he has a low-80s spike curveball and a splitter with similar velocity.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He is described as being more physical than athletic at 225 pounds. He will turn 21 later this month.

Trending Now

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices