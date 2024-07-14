Jays take pitcher Trey Yesavage in amateur draft

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

FORT WORTH, Texas – Right-handed pitcher Trey Yesavage was selected by the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday night with their first pick in Major League Baseball’s amateur draft.

The 6-foot-4 Yesavage, who plays with the East Carolina University Pirates and was named the American Athletic Conference’s pitcher of the year, was grabbed 20th overall by the Jays.

Story continues below advertisement

Yesavage’s fastball has been clocked at 95 m.p.h. and peaks at 98, plus he has a low-80s spike curveball and a splitter with similar velocity.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

He is described as being more physical than athletic at 225 pounds. He will turn 21 later this month.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2024.