Thousands of cyclists take part in Okanagan Granfondo

Thousands of cyclists passing through the finish line were welcomed with cowbells and applause after completing the Okanagan Granfondo.

On Saturday morning at 6:30 a.m., more than 2,000 cyclists took off from Main Street in Penticton, B.C., and began returning throughout the day.

Riders choose between four different distances, the longest one being 150 km which takes participants on a picturesque ride through the South Okanagan’s wine country.

Organizer of the event and owner of OG Events Ltd., Jodi Cross, says that the ride draws people from across Canada and from around the world and says that it’s the camaraderie that draws such a large turnout.

“You get to stop, ride with people, talk with people, they stop at the eight stations they hang out, they meet people,” said Cross.

After the cyclists cross the finish line, they get a hero’s welcome, a cold towel and some water and then they are able to celebrate at the after-party at Rotary Park. Food trucks, live music, massage tables and more lined the park.

The Okanagan Granfondo doubles as a fundraiser for the Desmoid Tumour Foundation of Canada through an initiative called Athina’s Ride to help raise awareness as well as funds to find a cure.

“My daughter is Athina, she has a rare disease and all funds that we raise through there goes directly to the foundation, Desmoid is a rare disease that affects three in a million, it causes tumours in the body,” said Cross.

“Over the years we have raised $360,000 in the last four years and this weekend we are probably going to hit [between] $65,000 [and] $70,000.”

This year the top rider was Lee Agur from Summerland, B.C., who completed the 150-km Granfondo in three hours, 48 minutes and 48 seconds.