3,000 cyclists to converge in Penticton for Okanagan Granfondo

On the heels of Canada Day, hundreds of cyclists will gather in the South Okanagan next weekend.

The Okanagan Granfondo will take place in Penticton, B.C., on July 8-9, and the event is expected to attract 3,000 participants.

Several road closures will occur and motorists are asked to watch for a dramatic increase in bicycle traffic throughout the city and area – including in the days leading up to the event.

“We’re excited to welcome the 3,000 cyclists plus supporters back to Penticton for the Okanagan Granfondo Penticton,” said Penticton mayor Julius Bloomfield.

“Events like these add energy and vibrancy to our city, showcasing our landscape and our hospitality to the world.”

On Saturday, July 8, Lakeshore Drive between Winnipeg Street and Riverside Drive will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. for the kids’ Piccolofondo event.

Main Street from Lakeshore Drive to Westminster Avenue will remain closed until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For the main event, which starts at 7 a.m. Sunday, the city says large sections of Main Street will be closed from 5 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Cyclists will start on Main Street near Lakeshore Drive and eventually wind their way to Okanagan Falls. From there, riders will split into their chosen routes, taking them to Osoyoos, Oliver or Kaleden before winding back to Skaha Lake Road and Main Street.

Riders will return to the finish line at Gyro Park between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The city says motorists should use Channel Parkway or Government Street whenever possible.

“The busiest times will be in the morning, with fewer delays and disruptions as the ride progresses,” said the city, adding that several intersections will be controlled by traffic personnel or the RCMP.

More information about the event is available online at Okanagangranfondo.com.