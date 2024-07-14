UBC investigating apparent professor’s social media post after Trump shooting

Send this page to someone via email

The University of British Columbia is investigating an apparent social media post possibly from a UBC professor.

It was posted on X shortly after former president Donald Trump was injured in a possible assassination attempt at a rally in Butler, Pa.

The post on X, which has since been deleted, said, “Damn, so close. Too bad.”

A reply tweet from the account followed up with, “What a glorious day this could have been!”

It was posted from an account named DrKarenPinder, which has also been deleted.

When Global News reached out to the university for comment, it responded by email.

“The university is aware of Dr. Pinder’s post and looking into the matter,” Thandi Fletcher, a UBC media relations spokesperson, said

“The university does not condone violence of any kind.”

It is unconfirmed if the social media post is related to the shooting.

The X posts have gone viral with millions of impressions on the social media site, with many screenshots circulating.

Global News has reached out to Karen Pinder for comment. She is a professor in the university’s department of cellular and physiological sciences.

B.C. Conservative Party Leader John Rustad spoke on the alleged UBC professor post on X.

He said, “This is so disappointing to see from a University of British Columbia professor. No classroom in this province should have room for this kind of radicalism.”

“This isn’t about left vs right — it’s about right vs. wrong,” he continued.

Rustad spoke with Global News Sunday morning regarding his post.

“It shows a serious lack of judgment by this professor,” he said.

“People have freedom of speech. People have freedom to say what they’re going to say. But when you’re in that position of influence, the poor judgment really for me is what stands out.”

A barrage of gunfire set off panic Saturday, and a bloodied Trump, who said he was shot in the ear, was surrounded by Secret Service and hurried to his SUV as he pumped his fist in a show of defiance.

The Secret Service said it killed the suspected shooter, 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, who attacked from an elevated position outside the rally venue.

Trump’s campaign said the presumptive GOP nominee was doing “fine” after the shooting, which he said pierced the upper part of his right ear.

B.C. Premier David Eby called the shooting “deeply concerning.”

“Deeply concerned to see Donald Trump shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania,” he said on X.

“No matter your politics, the attempted assassination of a former president and presidential candidate is horrific. The people of British Columbia abhor political violence in all of its forms.”

— with files from The Associated Press