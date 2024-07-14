Top bike athletes set to compete in Crankworx Summer Series

Send this page to someone via email

Over 35 top-ranked Slopestyle athletes are now confirmed to compete in the Crankworx Summer Series at SilverStar Bike Park.

The four-day bike festival runs Aug. 2-5. The event will see the return of FMB Gold Level Men’s Rheeder Slopestyle, a pump track challenge and a downhill race.

This year’s festival will also be the debut of the world’s first-ever FMB Gold Level Slopestyle.

“We’re stoked to be part of the amazing progression in Women’s Slopestyle, from hosting the first Women’s FMB Silver Level event last year to hosting the first Women’s Gold Level event this year,” says Megan Sutherland with SilverStar Bike Park.

Top confirmed women’s competitors:

Mia Moore (CAN)

Natasha Miller (CAN)

Shealen Reno (USA)

Robin Goomes (NZL)

Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS)

Alma Wiggberg (SWE)

Lisa-Marie Blanc (FRA)

Natalia Niedzwiedz (POL)

Top confirmed men’s competitors:

Griffin Paulson (CAN)

Chance Moore (CAN)

Max Langille (CAN)

Ben Thompson (CAN)

Emil Johansson (SWE)

Alex Alanko (SWE)

Paul Couderc (FRA)

Tom Isted (UK)

Lucas Huppert (SUI)

Crankworx Summer Series SilverStar boasts a jam-packed event schedule for athletes and spectators, including free live music in the village, family-friendly activities, and more.

More information on registered athletes and event details can be found here.

