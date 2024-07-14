Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Top bike athletes set to compete in Crankworx Summer Series

By Ben Low-On Global News
Posted July 14, 2024 3:26 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Crankworx Summer Series brings top talent to SilverStar Mountain Resort'
Crankworx Summer Series brings top talent to SilverStar Mountain Resort
RELATED VIDEO: In just a few days Crankworx caliber racing will be coming to SilverStar Mountain Resort near Vernon. Sydney Morton stopped by the track to as the athletes are warming up to find out what’s in store this year. – Aug 2, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Over 35 top-ranked Slopestyle athletes are now confirmed to compete in the Crankworx Summer Series at SilverStar Bike Park.

The four-day bike festival runs Aug. 2-5. The event will see the return of FMB Gold Level Men’s Rheeder Slopestyle, a pump track challenge and a downhill race.

This year’s festival will also be the debut of the world’s first-ever FMB Gold Level Slopestyle.

“We’re stoked to be part of the amazing progression in Women’s Slopestyle, from hosting the first Women’s FMB Silver Level event last year to hosting the first Women’s Gold Level event this year,” says Megan Sutherland with SilverStar Bike Park.

Top confirmed women’s competitors:

Mia Moore (CAN)

Natasha Miller (CAN)

Story continues below advertisement

Shealen Reno (USA)

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Robin Goomes (NZL)

Harriet Burbidge-Smith (AUS)

Alma Wiggberg (SWE)

Lisa-Marie Blanc (FRA)

Natalia Niedzwiedz (POL)

Top confirmed men’s competitors:

Griffin Paulson (CAN)

Chance Moore (CAN)

More on Sports

Max Langille (CAN)

Ben Thompson (CAN)

Emil Johansson (SWE)

Alex Alanko (SWE)

Trending Now

Paul Couderc (FRA)

Tom Isted (UK)

Lucas Huppert (SUI)

Alex Alanko (SWE)

Crankworx Summer Series SilverStar boasts a jam-packed event schedule for athletes and spectators, including free live music in the village, family-friendly activities, and more.

More information on registered athletes and event details can be found here.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'SilverStar Mountain Resort Bike Park turns 30'
SilverStar Mountain Resort Bike Park turns 30
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices