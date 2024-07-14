SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays recall Eisert, option Francis to minors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 14, 2024 1:04 pm
1 min read
The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled left-handed pitcher Brandon Eisert from triple-A Buffalo.

Eisert will also be active for Sunday afternoon’s game in Arizona against the Diamondbacks.

In a corresponding move, the Blue Jays optioned right-hander Bowden Francis to triple-A Buffalo.

In three games in July, Francis has surrendered five earned runs, four walks across five innings, to go along with five strikeouts.

The 28-year-old has an earned-run average of 5.82 on the season in 16 games, with 34 strikeouts this season.

Eisert, 26, has a 5.17 ERA in 25 games with Buffalo, along with 47 strikeouts in 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 14, 2024.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

