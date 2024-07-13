Man stabbed by woman outside Calgary homeless shelter; charges pending

Calgary police arrested one person Saturday morning after a man was injured in a stabbing at a homeless shelter in the city’s downtown.
Gord Fraser, a spokesperson for the Calgary Police Service, told Global News that officers received a call around 11:15 a.m. that a woman had stabbed a man at the Calgary Drop-In Centre.
He said EMS crews were also called to the scene and took the victim to hospital.
Fraser said the man suffered superficial but non-life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, the woman was arrested by CPS, Fraser said, adding that charges are pending.
He also confirmed the man was not a staff member of the drop-in centre.
The Calgary Drop-In Centre offers support to adults at risk of — or experiencing — homelessness, such as emergency shelter, health programs and housing options.
