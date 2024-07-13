Menu

Crime

Man stabbed by woman outside Calgary homeless shelter; charges pending

By Cam Green Global News
Posted July 13, 2024 7:39 pm
1 min read
A police vehicle at Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown in this photo from Thursday, April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
A police vehicle at Calgary Police Service headquarters is shown in this photo from Thursday, April 9, 2020. Jeff McIntosh / The Canadian Press
Calgary police arrested one person Saturday morning after a man was injured in a stabbing at a homeless shelter in the city’s downtown.

Gord Fraser, a spokesperson for the Calgary Police Service, told Global News that officers received a call around 11:15 a.m. that a woman had stabbed a man at the Calgary Drop-In Centre.

He said EMS crews were also called to the scene and took the victim to hospital.

Fraser said the man suffered superficial but non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, the woman was arrested by CPS, Fraser said, adding that charges are pending.

He also confirmed the man was not a staff member of the drop-in centre.

The Calgary Drop-In Centre offers support to adults at risk of — or experiencing — homelessness, such as emergency shelter, health programs and housing options.

