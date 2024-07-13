More alerts pondered after rash of swimming advisories for Okanagan Lake

Send this page to someone via email

Swimmer’s itch is a well-known short-term allergic reaction that water users may experience after taking a dip in a local lake or river.

However, a recent number of swimming advisories has some Okanagan residents wondering if more signage is needed when local governments post swimming advisories issued by Interior Health.

A recent sampling from Gellatly Bay Aquatic Park revealed that E. coli bacteria are 30 times the safe, acceptable swimming limit.

The sample was taken on July 2 at Rotary Beach.

After Interior Health’s analysis was done, the City of West Kelowna put up swimming advisory signs at the park.

In a statement to Global News, the city said, “If, in consultation with Interior Health, we are informed of lake conditions that warrant no swimming advisories, then we absolutely post notices on-site at our adjacent beach.”

Just 300 metres away, though, at the old wharf that’s part of Gellatly Bay Aquatic Park, there’s no signage at all.

“The dirty word is e-coli,” said West Kelowna resident Marilyn Parker. “And it’s a dirty word.”

Parker and her daughter, Lori, say they’re aware of the recent water sampling that’s been done but add they’re not too worried about it.

“With the span of the lake and the amount of water, it’s not likely going to be over here (at the old wharf),” said Lori Parker.

But not everyone that Global News spoke to feels that way.

One duo abandoned their plans for a dip when Global News told them about the recent high e-coli levels nearby.

Another beachgoer, Robert Bland of West Kelowna, said he wasn’t going to let his child go swimming, “that’s for sure.”

He also said if the levels are bad at one beach, authorities should expand the warnings to swimmers at nearby locations.

An Interior Health spokesperson told Global News that lake users could possibly see more of this as swimming advisories become more common.

On a good note, the City of West Kelowna says the swimming advisory signs at Rotary Beach were removed on Friday based on new water test results from Interior Health.

The health agency also has a webpage dedicated to beach advisories.