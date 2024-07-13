Youth creativity flourishes at Saskatoon comic book camp

Send this page to someone via email

A comic book camp in Saskatoon is encouraging children and teens to explore their creativity.

This is the first year this camp has been held by the Saskatchewan Co-operative Association.

The idea for the camp came from youths looking for something unique and fun to participate in this summer.

“A couple of local artists are working with the youth to teach them the basics of comics. So, how to storyboard, how to build comics from start to finish, (and) colour theory,” said Krystal Nieckar, director of strategic initiatives with the Saskatchewan Co-operative Association.

Longtime artist, Luna O’Connell, is teaching the class using her experience of creating comics for around five years.

“It’s been really fun working with everybody and helping them all learn the skills for being able to write and draw a comic,” said O’Connell.

Once the camp is complete, each camper gets to publish an anthology they can take home.

Nieckar hopes the camp will be successful and become an annual event.

The last week of the camp is July 15th to the 19th for people aged 16 to 17 at the Paved Arts Centre.