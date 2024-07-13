B.C. mayor blasts party-goers for brush fire sparked by fireworks: ‘Should be ashamed’

Send this page to someone via email

A large brush fire at a Nanaimo, B.C., park on Friday night was ignited by fireworks from a young people’s party.

Nanaimo Fire Rescue responded to the incident at 11 p.m. at Pipers Lagoon Park.

The fire department told Global News there was a beach party at the park with about 200 “young people.”

According to the department, someone at the party lit fireworks, which led to the brush fire.

Nanaimo Mayor Leonard Krog said he learned of the fire on Saturday morning.

“(It’s) very disturbing and very upsetting. Given the consciousness around climate change … around the dry summer conditions, anyone, and I don’t care how young you are, setting off fireworks at one of our most beloved public parks (which) is not easily accessible by our firefighters is just plainly stupid,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“They should be ashamed of themselves.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Krog said the thought of people lighting fireworks at the park is “outrageous” and those responsible should be prosecuted.

4:31 B.C. prepares for increased risk of wildfires

Four fire trucks and a wildland fire truck responded to the blaze.

It took firefighters roughly six hours to battle the brush blaze, which was fast-moving due to wind and dry conditions.

Luckily, firefighters said the fire was on a tied island and did not spread.

Firefighters will be at the park on Saturday, looking for any potential hotspots.