Toronto man abducted leaving work, police struggling to ID suspects

Roberto Marchioni, 57, of Toronto is still missing as of Saturday afternoon, police said as they appealed to the public for help in identifying suspects in his abduction.

York Regional Police say Marchioni was assaulted and forced into a grey 2020 Honda CRV LX by two suspects just after 2 a.m. Friday morning as he was leaving work at 119 Westcreek Drive in Vaughan.

The vehicle was last seen taking Langstaff Road to Highway 400 southbound.

Police also believe a black Dodge Ram pickup truck was involved in the incident.

View image in full screen A Dodge Ram truck is also believed to be involved. York Regional Police

The homicide unit is investigating but a police spokesperson said that the unit investigates both kidnappings and homicides.

“We do not know where he is and are appealing for witnesses and information,” the spokesperson said.

A photo of the victim, Roberto Marchioni. York Regional Police

Additional information is anticipated later Saturday afternoon at a news conference.

“Investigators have been working diligently since the report came in and have made some progress in this investigation, but they have not been able to identify the suspects involved,” police said in a release, which included photos of the suspects and suspect vehicle.

Homicide investigators are seeking public information in regarding a kidnapping in Vaughan. More details here: https://t.co/X0Oqvo9oIj pic.twitter.com/xEkntMj25A — York Regional Police (@YRP) July 13, 2024