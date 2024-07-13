Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man abducted leaving work, police struggling to ID suspects

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted July 13, 2024 2:20 pm
1 min read
Surveillance images of a suspect vehicle and two suspects. View image in full screen
A suspect vehicle and two suspects wanted in an abduction investigation. York Regional Police
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Roberto Marchioni, 57, of Toronto is still missing as of Saturday afternoon, police said as they appealed to the public for help in identifying suspects in his abduction.

York Regional Police say Marchioni was assaulted and forced into a grey 2020 Honda CRV LX  by two suspects just after 2 a.m. Friday morning as he was leaving work at 119 Westcreek Drive in Vaughan.

The vehicle was last seen taking Langstaff Road to Highway 400 southbound.

Police also believe a black Dodge Ram pickup truck was involved in the incident.

A surveillance photo of a suspect vehicle. View image in full screen
A Dodge Ram truck is also believed to be involved. York Regional Police

The homicide unit is investigating but a police spokesperson said that the unit investigates both kidnappings and homicides.

Story continues below advertisement

“We do not know where he is and are appealing for witnesses and information,” the spokesperson said.

A photo of the victim, Roberto Marchioni.
A photo of the victim, Roberto Marchioni. York Regional Police
Trending Now

Additional information is anticipated later Saturday afternoon at a news conference.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“Investigators have been working diligently since the report came in and have made some progress in this investigation, but they have not been able to identify the suspects involved,” police said in a release, which included photos of the suspects and suspect vehicle.

Advertisement
More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices