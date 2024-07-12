Menu

Crime

Drug lab dismantled by police, fire after southeast Calgary property search

By Cam Green Global News
Posted July 12, 2024 8:52 pm
1 min read
Alberta RCMP conducted a search warrant on a property on Calgary's southeast edge on July 11, 2024. View image in full screen
Alberta RCMP conducted a search warrant on a property on Calgary's southeast edge on Thursday, July 11, 2024. Global News
A drug lab was discovered by RCMP on Thursday night while executing a search warrant on a property in Calgary’s southeast.

After a three-month property crime investigation, RCMP said the Emergency Response Team, along with Calgary police, conducted the search on a property along 34th Avenue near 88th Street SE.

Police confirmed to Global News that a clandestine drug lab was found during the search.

It was dismantled Friday by the Clandestine Laboratory Enforcement and Response (CLEAR) Team, with help from the Calgary Fire Department.

RCMP said the search warrant was “very successful” and is expected to release more information next week.

There are no details yet on whether there have been arrests or charges laid.

RCMP discovered a clandestine drug lab during a search of a property in southeast Calgary. View image in full screen
RCMP discovered a drug lab during a search of a property in southeast Calgary. Global News
