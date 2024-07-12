Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Wildfires increase in Saskatchewan due to hot, dry conditions

By Jeanelle Mandes Global News
Posted July 12, 2024 6:37 pm
1 min read
The growing number of wildfires have increased in Saskatchewan which resulted in a recent fire ban across the province. View image in full screen
The growing number of wildfires have increased in Saskatchewan which resulted in a recent fire ban across the province. File / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

With most of Saskatchewan under a heat wave, more wildfires are starting.

Due to hot and dry conditions, the Saskatchewan Public Safety Association (SPSA) issued a provincial fire ban for Crown lands and provincial parks, provincial recreation sites and the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District.

“Either we get significant precipitation cooling effects or we can mitigate a number of these existing wildfires,” said Steve Roberts, SPSA Vice-President of Operations. “So, if our response capacity increases, we’re willing to absorb a little more risk.”

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Heading into the weekend, many camp enthusiasts were not happy campers when they learned of the fire ban.

“We were planning (on having a fire) for a few of our meals, but we were able to adjust them pretty easily,” said camper Sarah Proctor. “The girls were a little sad about (it) but we did some s’mores on the inside propane fire.”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

SPSA said as of Friday, there are currently 79 active wildfires in Saskatchewan. Many communities in the province have issued evacuation alerts such as Creighton and Denare Beach. SPSA stated that surpassed its five-year average of 211 wildfires with 317 this year so far.

— with files from Nicole Healey

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices