Kitchener woman, 58, arrested after hate-motivated spitting incident

Waterloo Regional Police say a 58-year-old woman was arrested in connection with a hate-motivated assault in Kitchener earlier this week.

According to police, officers responded to a call near Old Chicopee Drive and Holborn Drive in the Chicopee area of the city on Monday around 3 p.m.

They say the victim was approached by a woman who she did not know. The stranger is then alleged to have made racial slurs and death threats, while also spitting on her.

There were no physical injuries reported to police as a result of the incident.

They say the 58-year-old woman, who is from Kitchener is facing charges of assault and uttering threats to cause death.

She was held in custody pending a bail hearing, according to police.