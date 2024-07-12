Sask. RCMP search for 3 people posing as police officers following traffic stop

See more sharing options

RCMP in Saskatchewan say they’re looking for three people posing as officers.

A black SUV with blue and red emergency lights conducted a traffic stop earlier this week on the Onion Lake Cree Nation.

Three people wearing black balaclavas and tactical gear demanded identification, and later allowed the vehicle to drive away.

Mounties say it’s illegal to impersonate an officer, and anyone pulled over in a suspicious manner should ask to see an officer’s badge and ID card.