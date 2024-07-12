Menu

Crime

Sask. RCMP search for 3 people posing as police officers following traffic stop

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2024 3:43 pm
1 min read
Saskatchewan RCMP View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP are looking for three people who are posing as police officers following a traffic stop on the Onion Lake Cree Nation. Saskatchewan RCMP / Supplied
RCMP in Saskatchewan say they’re looking for three people posing as officers.

A black SUV with blue and red emergency lights conducted a traffic stop earlier this week on the Onion Lake Cree Nation.

Three people wearing black balaclavas and tactical gear demanded identification, and later allowed the vehicle to drive away.

Mounties say it’s illegal to impersonate an officer, and anyone pulled over in a suspicious manner should ask to see an officer’s badge and ID card.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

