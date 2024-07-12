‘He’s running’: Police video captures dramatic high-speed Lamborghini chase near Toronto

Police have arrested two young men after a dramatic, high-speed chase north of Toronto that saw the tire of a Lamborghini fly off after going over a spike trap and an officer’s foot run over during an attempt to stop the driver.

York Regional Police said in the early hours of July 7, officers saw a Lamborghini Urus racing along Highway 407, near Dufferin Street in Vaughan, at more than 200 km/h.

Officers mobilized a helicopter to follow the vehicle, which moved onto residential streets in Markham. When the driver moved into Markham, police tried to stop the vehicle, which escaped the scene, but not without driving over a tire deflation device.

“He’s running, he’s running — we tried to stop him,” one person can be heard saying in a video released by York Regional Police.

The images show the Lamborghini stopped briefly by a police cruiser on a tree-lined residential street before driving away from the scene.

2:37 Durham police release helicopter video of chase that spanned 100 kilometres

Officers can then be heard saying there was a “good hit” on one of the vehicle’s four tires. The video shows the car driving back onto Highway 407, with sparks flying from the right hand of the car as it drives along the road.

“Full tire off from the front, he’s going to lose it here,” one official on the video says as a tire appears to roll off the front of the vehicle and to the side of the road. “Tonnes of debris coming off the car as he continues westbound 407.”

Even without a tire, the driver continued to speed along Highway 407, allegedly going more than 140 km/h.

Later, the vehicle came off the highway in Richmond Hill, near Red Maple Road and Oneida Crescent. Officers reportedly tried to block it in but the suspect “proceeded to purposely drive into marked cruisers” and escaped.

“He is looking for a bailout,” the voiceover on the recording tells his colleagues toward the end of the video as the Lamborghini drives along a commercial street.

The driver was eventually arrested in Brampton, where he had pulled into a commercial lot, police said. The video showed several people getting out of the vehicle after it stopped in the commercial area.

“Move in now, move in now, I think the driver’s out,” one voice on the record said.

As officers went to make the arrest, police allege a second suspect tried to drive away, rolling their vehicle over an officer’s foot in the process. A 21- and a 22-year-old man, both from Brampton, were arrested.

One faces charges of dangerous operation, flight from a peace officer and failure to stop after an accident. The other has been charged with assault of a peace officer with a weapon.