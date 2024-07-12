Trio of young suspects arrested after failed north Winnipeg carjacking

Send this page to someone via email

Three suspects between 16 and 18 years old are facing numerous charges in connection with an armed carjacking attempt Wednesday morning, Winnipeg police say.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Cathedral Avenue around 5 a.m., where a 52-year-old victim said she had been assaulted during an attempted theft of her vehicle.

Police say the suspects, one of whom was armed with a gun, demanded the woman’s car keys and assaulted her in the upper body with the weapon, threatening to kill her.

Unable to successfully steal the car, the trio took off before police could arrive.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say they arrested the suspects — two youths and an adult — nearby and seized “various controlled substances” and cash. The weapon, believed to be a replica (BB gun) firearm, had been dumped as the suspects fled the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

According to police, the same suspects are alleged to have damaged two other vehicles — a 2016 Kia Forte on Machray Avenue and a 2020 Kia Soul near Chucrch Avenue and Powers Street — earlier that morning.

An 18-year-old man has been charged with armed robbery, two counts of mischief under $5,000, three counts of possessing scheduled substances — cocaine, fentanyl and ecstasy — and one count of possessing more than 30 grams of marijuana in a public place.

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with armed robbery, uttering death threats and two counts of mischief under $5,000.

The third suspect, a 17-year-old girl, has been charged with armed robbery using a restricted or prohibited firearm.