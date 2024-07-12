Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Flin Flon, Man., residents urged to be prepared as wildfire burns nearby

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 12, 2024 9:33 am
1 min read
The welcome sign for Flin Flon and neighbouring communities is seen in this file photo. View image in full screen
The welcome sign for Flin Flon and neighbouring communities is seen in this file photo. Alexander Quon/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A Manitoba city on the boundary with Saskatchewan is asking residents to be prepared to leave on short notice as a small wildfire burns nearby in that province.

The fire is less than 10 kilometres away from the nearby Saskatchewan town of Creighton and was about three square kilometres in size as of late Thursday.

Story continues below advertisement

The City of Flin Flon says people should prepare emergency kits and be ready to evacuate.

Trending Now
The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The city is emphasizing that this is neither an evacuation order nor an evacuation alert.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba, feds partner to deliver close to $40 million for wildfire prevention'
Manitoba, feds partner to deliver close to $40 million for wildfire prevention
© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices