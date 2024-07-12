Flin Flon, Man., residents urged to be prepared as wildfire burns nearby

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba city on the boundary with Saskatchewan is asking residents to be prepared to leave on short notice as a small wildfire burns nearby in that province.

The fire is less than 10 kilometres away from the nearby Saskatchewan town of Creighton and was about three square kilometres in size as of late Thursday.

EVACUATION STANDBY – NOT AN EVACUATION ALERT

14:00 h **THIS IS NOT AN EVACUATION ORDER** The City of Flin Flon is asking residents to prepare their emergency kits and be prepared to evacuate, if necessary, on short notice. Read more here: https://t.co/C9sfxVMu04 pic.twitter.com/mkVhcaWzRg — The City Of Flin Flon (@CityFlinFlon) July 11, 2024

The City of Flin Flon says people should prepare emergency kits and be ready to evacuate.

The city is emphasizing that this is neither an evacuation order nor an evacuation alert.