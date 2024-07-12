1 dead, 2 missing after tourist helicopter crashes off Hawaiian coast

Send this page to someone via email

A tourist helicopter with three people on board crashed off the coast of the Hawaiian island of Kaua’i on Thursday, leaving one person dead and the other two people missing, the County of Kaua’i announced. A multi-agency search is ongoing.

Authorities learned of the crash from hikers who were walking on the Kalalau Trail. Around 1:20 p.m., they saw a helicopter careen into the ocean, about 400 metres off the Na Pali Coast, and called police.

Search and rescue workers recovered one person’s body at approximately 2:25 p.m. The search continues for the two other people still missing.

None of the identities of the people on board have been released.

The helicopter that crashed was owned and operated by Ali’i Kaua’i Air Tours and Charters, which offers private airplane and helicopter tours around Kaua’i.

View image in full screen File photo of the Kalalau Trail, which snakes along the high sea cliffs of the Na Pali Coast. Hikers on the Kalalau Trail witnessed a helicopter crash into the ocean on July 11, 2024 and called police. Cavan Images/Getty Images

The Federal Aviation Administration has temporarily restricted the air space around the crash as agencies continue to search for the missing passengers.

“Our hearts go out to the families impacted by this tragedy. We will continue working with our partners to locate the missing individuals and provide support during this difficult time,” police Chief Todd Raybuck said. “Our multi-agency response remains focused on the search and recovery efforts.”

Mayor Derek S.K. Kawakami said he was “incredibly sad to hear of the life tragically lost today, and the two other individuals who are still missing.”

“While we do not know all the details surrounding the incident at this time, we do know that our first responders are doing everything they can in this emergency operation. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of all involved,” Kawakami added.

“We extend our deepest condolences to the loved ones of those involved in this terrible incident,” acting governor Sylvia Luke said. “As search and recovery operations continue, the State stands fully prepared to work in tandem with the County of Kaua‘i and our Federal partners. We thank all responders and agency partners for their assistance during this difficult time.”

The following agencies are assisting in the search and rescue mission: the U.S. Coast Guard, personnel with the Kaua’i Fire Department, Rescue 3 aboard Air 1, the Kaua’i Emergency Management Agency, the Hawai’i Emergency Management Agency, personnel with the Ocean Safety Bureau, and the Kaua’i Police Department.

Search and rescue operations with Kaua’i County persisted through Thursday but were paused at sundown due to safety considerations for first responders. Their search picked up again at first light Friday morning.

The U.S. Coast Guard searched throughout the evening on Thursday.

An update on the rescue efforts is expected to come by 11 a.m. local time on Friday.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the incident.