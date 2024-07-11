Serious vehicle crash closes westbound lanes of Highway 16 near Vermillion

Send this page to someone via email

A serious motor vehicle collision has forced the closure of the westbound lanes of Highway 16 at Innisfree, Alta., around 50 km west of Vermillion.

RCMP said the highway will be closed for several hours, and people are asked to avoid the area.

Traffic is being detoured north on Range Range 111 to Innisfree Road, then west along Range Road 114 and then back to Highway 16.