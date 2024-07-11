Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Serious vehicle crash closes westbound lanes of Highway 16 near Vermillion

By Cam Green Global News
Posted July 11, 2024 10:57 pm
1 min read
A serious motor vehicle collision has forced traffic travelling west on Highway 16 at Innisfree to detour. View image in full screen
A serious motor vehicle collision has forced traffic travelling west on Highway 16 at Innisfree to detour. File/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A serious motor vehicle collision has forced the closure of the westbound lanes of Highway 16 at Innisfree, Alta., around 50 km west of Vermillion.

RCMP said the highway will be closed for several hours, and people are asked to avoid the area.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

Traffic is being detoured north on Range Range 111 to Innisfree Road, then west along Range Road 114 and then back to Highway 16.

Click to play video: 'Victim impact statements read at hearing for crash that killed young couple'
Victim impact statements read at hearing for crash that killed young couple
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices