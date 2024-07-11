SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Alberta’s entire forest protection area under fire ban as temperatures soar

By Adam MacVicar Global News
Posted July 11, 2024 9:13 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Alberta wildfire officials urge caution in hot and dry conditions'
Alberta wildfire officials urge caution in hot and dry conditions
WATCH: A fire ban has been implemented across Alberta's entire Forest Protection Area as roughly 100 active wildfires burn in the province. Adam MacVicar reports.
Conditions are worsening for crews fighting wildfires across Alberta, as the province implements a fire ban across the entire forest protection area.

More than 30 wildfires are burning out of control with soaring temperatures right across Alberta.

Alberta Wildfire officials are asking people to be careful with the hot and dry conditions.

“Now more than ever it’s crucial that Albertans exercise extreme caution to prevent further human-caused wildfires that place additional strain on our resources and personnel,” said Alberta Forestry and Parks Minster Todd Loewen.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

More than 200,000 hectares of land have burned so far this year.

Officials hope a forecasted change in the weather will bring much-needed rain to northern Alberta.

Click to play video: 'Wildfires threatening communities and businesses in northern Alberta'
Wildfires threatening communities and businesses in northern Alberta
