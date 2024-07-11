Alberta’s entire forest protection area under fire ban as temperatures soar

See more sharing options

Conditions are worsening for crews fighting wildfires across Alberta, as the province implements a fire ban across the entire forest protection area.

More than 30 wildfires are burning out of control with soaring temperatures right across Alberta.

Alberta Wildfire officials are asking people to be careful with the hot and dry conditions.

“Now more than ever it’s crucial that Albertans exercise extreme caution to prevent further human-caused wildfires that place additional strain on our resources and personnel,” said Alberta Forestry and Parks Minster Todd Loewen.

More than 200,000 hectares of land have burned so far this year.

Officials hope a forecasted change in the weather will bring much-needed rain to northern Alberta.