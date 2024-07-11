Over $24M in funding announced for London, Ont. transportation projects

Five projects across London, Ont., including a major expansion of the Thames Valley Parkway (TVP) will be getting funding to help support active transportation in the city.

Announced Thursday, the federal and provincial governments will be providing $17.9 million in funding for the projects, with the city pitching in an additional $6.5 million.

With said funding, several projects will get their start, including 13 km of new cycling lanes on Bradley Avenue, Cheapside Street, and Central Avenue, a 750-metre extension of the TVP into the SoHo neighbourhood.

The extension will begin at the intersection of Maitland and Nelson streets and run west along the Thames River, connecting the neighbourhood and the new residential developments on the old Victoria Hospital lands to over 43 km of recreational pathways.

“We set out a large vision on housing, creating some density, revitalizing this part of the city in a way that is also environmentally sustainable and really brings new character to what is a great neighbourhood in our city, the Soho neighbourhood,” London mayor Josh Morgan said at Thursday’s announcement.

“We’re making sure that we’re not just building the housing and infrastructure, but also the infrastructure that really improves quality of life as well.”

In addition to connecting SoHo to the TVP, the new pathway will also connect Londoners to the Rapid Transit corridor that’s being constructed along the Wellington Gateway. Construction on the extension will begin sometime next year.

The funding will also support some smaller projects as well, with new bicycle parking with 60-75 parking spaces with locking features, improved intersection accessibility at up to nine existing intersections, and upgraded traffic control devices at 20-35 pedestrian crossings.

“We have calls in every community, not just in London, to see more options for cyclists, to see more options for those who want to walk and enjoy themselves in the outdoors,” says Liberal MP for London North Centre Peter Fragiskatos.

“Options is exactly what is being put on the table, giving people the choice to get to where they need to go, whether it’s work, or to see family or friends, or whatever the case might be.”