Winnipeg man arrested after physical, sexual assault, police say

Winnipeg police say they have a man in custody in connection with a violent sexual assault Monday evening.

The suspect, 39, is alleged to have approached a woman on Portage Avenue near the western edge of the city, and lured her to a nearby home.

While at the home, police said, the man allegedly barricaded the victim inside, preventing her from leaving, and then physically and sexually assaulted her to the point where she was unconscious.

He is also accused of threatening to kill her and robbing her. When the suspect fell asleep, police said, the woman was able to escape and call 911.

The man was found inside the home, still asleep, when he was arrested and taken into custody.

His charges include sexual assault by choking, suffocating or strangling, as well as uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, robbery, forcible confinement, breaking and entering, breach of recognizance, and failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

