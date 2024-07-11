AI wildfire detectors in Vernon, B.C. to remain beyond pilot project

Send this page to someone via email

Two years after Artificial Intelligence technology was installed in Vernon interface areas to help control wildfires, the pilot project is ending.

That, however, doesn’t mean the technology will be removed. Vernon Fire Rescue Services has been a research partner to test the emergent early wildfire detection technology called SenseNet in Vernon’s wildfire interface zones, including Predator Ridge, Eastside Road, Tronson Road and Foothills.

The partner-in-research phase of this project ends on Aug. 1, after which the hardware installed around the community will fall under the care and control of the City of Vernon. SenseNet will continue to support and upgrade the system as it evolves.

“Early fire detection can make all the difference,” fire chief David Lind said.

2:02 Innovative B.C. technology company tests wildfire suppression with drones

“To date, we are pleased with how the SenseNet system has been operating and how it has aided in identifying fire incidents in early stages which allowed fire crews to respond more quickly and effectively. This technology gives firefighters the opportunity to start suppressing the fire while it is still manageable, potentially preventing larger, more destructive fires.”

Story continues below advertisement

In the near future, in collaboration with the SenseNet system, VFRS intends to employ the use of a drone to assist with locating fires in off road, steep or difficult access locations.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The system uses interconnected fire and smoke detection sensors, gateways, and cameras to detect fires early. The data is then analyzed through Artificial Intelligence and early warnings are sent to firefighters via text or email.

It complements existing fire notification methods and monitors conditions in Vernon’s wildland interface 24/7. When VFRS receives a fire report, the cameras can triangulate the fire’s position, helping firefighters locate it quickly.