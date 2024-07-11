Edmonton’s Plouffe sisters heading to Paris Olympics for 3×3 basketball

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton twins Katherine and Michelle Plouffe are preparing to take the court at the Paris Olympics — one of Canada’s medal hopes at the Games.

The sisters are part of Canada’s women’s 3×3 basketball team.

The sport made its Olympic debut in Toyko. It’s played on a half-court with one net. Michelle described it as a “fun, fast-paced game.”

The athletes are thrilled to be representing Canada on the world’s biggest stage again. They’re both Olympic veterans.

“We’re excited to head to Paris,” Michelle said. “It’s awesome. Always an honour.”

She said their team is close-knit, which boosts chemistry on the court.

“We’re a very close group off the court as well,” Michelle said, adding that the teammates “lift each other up and encourage each other.”

The longer you play together, the stronger that rapport. And there’s no one closer than a twin.

“We’ve known each other for a very long time,” Michelle laughed.

The pair will head to Toronto first for training camp and then to Paris on July 22. The City of Lights won’t be too distracting for the twins, who spent years playing professionally in France.

“We have a chance to be on the podium,” Michelle added with a smile. “We’d be OK passing up the Eiffel Tower.”

Katherine and Michelle aren’t the only veterans heading to Paris. Their parents are heading across the pond too.

“They’re very excited,” Katherine said.