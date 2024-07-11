Menu

Environment

Rescue team frees entangled North Atlantic right whale in St. Lawrence

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 11, 2024 11:24 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Ocean Tracking Network celebrating successes of right whale monitoring program'
Ocean Tracking Network celebrating successes of right whale monitoring program
Related: We check in with Fred Whoriskey, executive director with Ocean Tracking Network, to find out more about some big milestones when it comes to their collaborative right whale monitoring program, namely three years with no reports of North Atlantic Right Whale deaths in Canadian waters. – Apr 25, 2023
A whale rescue team has successfully disentangled a young right whale that was wrapped in fishing gear in the St. Lawrence estuary near Rimouski, Que.

The federal Fisheries Department says the Campobello Whale Rescue Team was able to reach the young animal on Wednesday and remove most of the rope that was hindering it.

The department and marine rescue groups had been working for more than two weeks to disentangle the animal, which was first spotted June 22 off the coast of New Brunswick.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

It was located again on Wednesday with the help of Fisheries and Oceans Canada boats and aircraft, as well as a GPS beacon that had been attached to the rope during an earlier attempt.

The New England Aquarium has said the animal is believed to be a female calf, approximately one-and-a-half years old, that was born in 2023 to a whale named “War.”

Story continues below advertisement

The North Atlantic right whale is one of the most endangered large whale species in the world, with United States conservation officials saying there are about 360 of the animals in existence.

Click to play video: 'Right whale entangled in Gulf of St. Lawrence'
Right whale entangled in Gulf of St. Lawrence
© 2024 The Canadian Press

