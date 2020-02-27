Ottawa imposes new rules to protect fragile population of right whales

Federal officials say their updated measures to protect critically endangered North Atlantic right whales won’t lead to more fishing closures in Canadian waters. The whales will be moving into their summer feeding grounds soon in the Gulf of St. Lawrence or the Bay of Fundy. There are only about 400 of these whales left, and Fisheries Minister Bernadette Jordan says the new rules are aimed at reducing the main causes of death — ship strikes and fishing gear entanglements.