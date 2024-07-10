SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Wildfire in hills above Peachland

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 10, 2024 8:31 pm
1 min read
Smoke rises from a wildfire in the hills above Peachland, B.C. View image in full screen
Smoke rises from a wildfire in the hills above Peachland, B.C. Global News
A wildfire has broken out in the Central Okanagan.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is in the hills above Peachland, on Pincushion Mountain.

The fire was first reported around 5 p.m. and is located around 2.5 kilometres north of Okanagan Lake.

The fire is listed as being out of control.

The fire is listed as being out of control.

Global News, which has a webcam aimed at the wildfire, will have more on this as more information is made available.

The Okanagan’s fire danger rating is currently listed as high, though there are pockets of moderate and extreme.

 

