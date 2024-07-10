Wildfire in hills above Peachland

Send this page to someone via email

A wildfire has broken out in the Central Okanagan.

According to the BC Wildfire Service, the fire is in the hills above Peachland, on Pincushion Mountain.

The fire was first reported around 5 p.m. and is located around 2.5 kilometres north of Okanagan Lake.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The fire is listed as being out of control.

Global News, which has a webcam aimed at the wildfire, will have more on this as more information is made available.

The Okanagan’s fire danger rating is currently listed as high, though there are pockets of moderate and extreme.