3 dead in southeast B.C. single-vehicle crash

According to police, alcohol is suspected in a car crash that injured the driver and killed three passengers on Tuesday night.
B.C. RCMP say the single-vehicle collision happened around 10:30 p.m. July 9, near the East Kootenay community of Wilmer.
Police say first responders found the vehicle down an embankment along Westside Road.
“The driver was taken to hospital with what’s believed to be serious, non-life-threatening injuries, while three passengers were sadly pronounced deceased,” said Cpl. James Grandy.
“Speed along with intoxication are both believed to be a contributing factor.”
Police say the collision knocked down power lines, which led to a power interruption to the community.
Wilmer is a small community of around 300 located roughly 90 minutes north of Cranbrook on Highway 93.
Calling it a tragic incident, the RCMP also offered their condolences to the affected families.
Columbia Valley RCMP, along with assistance from B.C. Highway Patrol and the BC Coroners Service, are investigating.
