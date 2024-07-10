Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Transcona residents left in limbo two weeks after explosion

By Drew Stremick Global News
Posted July 10, 2024 10:07 pm
1 min read
The remains of a home that exploded in Winnipeg on June 26th View image in full screen
The remains of a home that exploded on June 26 in Winnipeg. Drew Stremick / Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Two weeks after a home exploded on June 26 in their Winnipeg suburb, a group of Transcona residents became the definition of community: working together to clear debris from roofs and vacuuming glass from lawns and driveways.

Their efforts ran into an unexpected snag. City of Winnipeg waste management workers wouldn’t pick up garbage and recycling from homes in the area, leaving tags on bins citing damage to the bins as a reason why.

When the residents called 3-1-1 to request replacements for the bins damaged in the explosion, City staff told them they would have to pay out of pocket.

Damaged recycling and garbage bin View image in full screen
Recycling and garbage bins that were damaged in the blast. Drew Stremick / Global News

Councillor Brian Mayes, who chairs the Water, Waste and Environment committee, told Global News the answer given to the neighbours is unacceptable.

Story continues below advertisement

“It does seem to be a situation you couldn’t have reasonably foreseen,” said Mayes. “(The City) should probably pick up the cost. I may not win that fight, but I do think these folks have a valid point.”

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Transcona councillor Russ Wyatt told Global News over the phone that he couldn’t comment directly on an active investigation, but did express sympathy for those affected by the incident.

A social media post calling out local officials
A resident took to social media to express disappointment with government officials. Brandi Neves
Trending Now

Resident Brandi Neves posted on social media that it was ‘shameful’ that no government officials – at the city or provincial level – had reached out to offer help after the catastrophic event. She called on Ward councillors and the local MLA to do something to address outstanding issues.

Mayor Scott Gillingham spoke with Neves on the phone Wednesday afternoon and committed to having various city departments out there within a week to address her concerns.

Story continues below advertisement

As for what caused the explosion in the first place, neither the Winnipeg Police Service nor the Winnipeg Fire and Paramedic Service were able to provide an update as of the time of writing.

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices