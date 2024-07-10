Menu

Environment

Auditor general finds Alberta’s system for managing surface water is ineffective

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 10, 2024 12:52 pm
1 min read
Alberta Auditor General Doug Wylie speaks in Edmonton on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Wylie says the province's system for managing surface water is ineffective and not set up to deal with changing conditions. View image in full screen
Alberta Auditor General Doug Wylie speaks in Edmonton on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019. Wylie says the province's system for managing surface water is ineffective and not set up to deal with changing conditions. Jason Franson / The Canadian Press
Alberta’s auditor general says the province’s system for managing surface water is ineffective and not set up to deal with changing conditions.

Doug Wylie says in a report that Alberta Environment and Protected Areas has no water conservation objectives in most of its basins.

The report says the government doesn’t know if existing water conservation objectives are working.

It says processes to monitor water use, assess risks and decide when conservation is needed aren’t very strong.

It concludes the province isn’t doing a good job making sure that water users are being efficient or staying within the requirements of their licences.

The report comes as much of the province remains under drought conditions.

Provincial regulators are also considering the expansion of water-intensive industries such as coal mining.

A provincial spokesperson was not immediately available for comment.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

